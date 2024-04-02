Dylan Larkin full of praise after ‘desperately needed’ victory vs. Lightning

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin full of praise for the rest of his team after they earn a huge pair of points against the Lightning.

The Detroit Red Wings secured a crucial victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, winning by a final score of 4-2. Forward David Perron‘s late-game heroics, including his 15th goal of the season, proved instrumental in sealing the win, marking one of the standout victories of the year. And in the words of captain Dylan Larkin afterward, it was a “desperately needed” win.

The Detroit Red Wings swept the Lightning in a season series

Perron capitalized on a rebound, beating Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to give Detroit the lead, an advantage they maintained till the end. This crucial win keeps them in contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, narrowing the gap behind the Philadelphia Flyers to just a single point in the Wild Card race.

“It’s huge to get the win on the road,” Larkin said afterward. “We desperately needed it. We’re going back home for three (games) and it doesn’t get any easier against the Rangers (leading the Eastern Conference) but we’ve been building our game and playing that way, playing playoff hockey for a while now and it’s nice to get the result.”

Meanwhile, Larkin also had positive words for goaltender Alex Lyon (34 saves), who won his first game in his last 10 attempts.

“Even when things weren’t going his way, he stuck with it and had a great attitude and supported whoever was in for us,” Larkin said. “The last game (Saturday) against Florida he was unbelievable and again tonight. We’re going to need whoever is in net to be kicking and he has the last two nights.”

Thanks to Detroit’s victory, they swept the Lightning in a season series (defined as three games or more) for the first time in franchise history.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Red Wings secured a huge two points in the standings, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Monday night at Amalie Arena Goaltender Alex Lyon made 34 saves for his first win in his last 10 attempts, while David Perron scored the game-winning goal Dylan Larkin was highly complimentary of his teammates following the win, the first season sweep of the Lightning in team history

Bottom Line: Back home the Red Wings go

Not too long ago, the Lightning dominated the Red Wings, boasting a nearly two-dozen-game-winning streak against their divisional rivals. However, the Red Wings have recently turned the tables, and their two-point victory on Monday night marks a significant shift. These points will play a crucial role in shaping Detroit’s postseason destiny in 2024.

The Red Wings will next hit the ice against the New York Rangers at home at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.