Dylan Larkin Injury Update: Derek Lalonde says Red Wings Captain will be a ‘Post morning skate eval’

Here is the latest Dylan Larkin Injury Update

The Detroit Red Wings are currently in a precarious position as they hold the second and final wild-card spot, narrowly ahead of the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders. The Red Wings have been without their captain, Dylan Larkin, who has missed the past eight games due to a lower-body injury. His absence has been felt, as the team’s performance has dipped, evidenced by their 2-6-0 record since his injury.

Derek Lalonde Gives Latest Dylan Larkin Injury Update

On Thursday, head coach Derek Lalonde provided an update on Larkin’s condition, stating that he has been skating and even participated in a full practice. While it’s uncertain whether Larkin will return for tonight’s game, Lalonde expressed optimism about his imminent return.

“Dylan is going to be a post morning skate eval,” Lalonde said. “He’s got some testing to do on how he responded to yesterday’s practice and the skate. So, we won’t know probably until this afternoon, but the positive is he’s very close. I don’t know if it’ll be tonight, but he’s getting really close.”

Larkin’s presence is crucial for the Red Wings as they strive to secure their playoff spot, especially considering their 4-10-0 record without him this season.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Red Wings are holding onto a wild card spot amid a challenging phase. Dylan Larkin has missed eight games with a lower-body injury, impacting the team’s performance. Coach Derek Lalonde hints at Larkin’s potential return, which could boost the team’s playoff chances.

The Bottom Line – A Timely Comeback

The anticipation of Dylan Larkin’s return comes at a crucial time for the Detroit Red Wings. As the playoff race heats up, his leadership and skill on the ice could be the catalyst the team needs to secure their spot and make a strong push in the postseason. The coming days will be pivotal, and all eyes will be on Larkin’s recovery and the impact it will have on the team’s fortunes.