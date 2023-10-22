Dylan Larkin is Racking up Points for Detroit Red Wings

Though it's a small sample size, Detroit Red Wings‘ Captain Dylan Larkin is surpassing his point-per-game performance from last season. He currently ranks tied for 3rd in National Hockey League scoring, having accumulated nine points in the first five games of the new season.

Dylan Larkin continued his torrid pace to start the year yesterday

In Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators, Larkin scored a goal and added another two assists, giving him a total of nine points through five games played. Only New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes, who scored a pair of goals against Detroit in the season opener earlier this month, is ahead of him with 10 points. It's a good way for Larkin to start his 4th season as captain and 9th NHL season overall, having joined the NHL as a fresh-faced rookie back in 2015.

Larkin stated he wants to live up to expectations

In early March, Larkin committed to an eight-year contract extension. He expressed his hope that this season would signify the start of a fantastic eight-year journey with the only NHL team he has ever played for.

“I do understand that you can't play forever, I signed for eight years and my goal is to have eight great years here and live up to the contract to the best of my ability and be there for the guys, have some great moments for the fans and have a great eight years,” Larkin explained at the Red Wings practice rink inside of Little Caesars Arena.

“Just knowing what I am, being comfortable in my own skin and being competitive,” he said. “In the summer, I changed training a little bit to bring it to another level, and I like to think that I'm entering my prime….I'm 27 and I want to see if I can take it to another level in my game.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Dylan Larkin, the captain of the Detroit Red Wings, currently holds the 2nd position in the NHL in total points, with only Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils ahead of him. Larkin's scoring ability has been instrumental in the Red Wings achieving the NHL's top power play ranking earlier in the season. Prior to the season, Larkin expressed his hope that this year would mark the commencement of an exceptional eight-year period matching his contract extension.

Bottom Line: Larkin leading the way

Things are looking promising for Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings as they've had an impressive start to the 2023-24 season.

Larkin and the Red Wings will be back at Little Caesars Arena later today, where they will face the Calgary Flames in a game scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM EST.