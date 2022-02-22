in Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin leaves Detroit Red Wings practice early after getting hurt

The Detroit Red Wings have their work cut out for them tomorrow night as they’re gearing up to play the contending Colorado Avalanche, who beat them easily at Ball Arena in Denver on December 10 by a 7-3 score.

But if the Red Wings are to earn their second straight win, they may need to do so without one of their most valuable players. Captain Dylan Larkin, who is on pace for a career high 42 goals, left today’s practice early with an injury.

“He left the ice and so he’s being evaluated,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “I’ll know more tomorrow. I don’t have more than that except he wasn’t able to finish the last part of the (power play).”

Tomorrow night’s game against their former bitter rivals will begin at 7:30 PM EST with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit as well as 97.1 The Ticket.

– – Quotes via Detroit Hockey Now Link – –

