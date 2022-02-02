Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman praises evolution of Dylan Larkin

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is enjoying an incredible bounce-back season, already having eclipsed his goal total of last season’s COVID-19 shortened campaign and currently on pace to light the lamp 41 times. And for his efforts, he’ll be participating in the 2022 NHL All-Star game.

And you can bet that Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has taken notice.

“He’s a hard worker and he cares,” Yzerman said ahead of tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. “He’s very competitive. He’s skating really well and is off to a good start. He’s a lot more comfortable out there; when things start going well, you relax a little bit and you don’t press.”

“He’s skating well and shooting a lot and they’re going in. He’s getting into his prime years and we can expect him to continue to evolve as a player.”

We’re certainly happy to see Larkin coming into his own right at the time the team appears to be turning the corner in their rebuilding process.

