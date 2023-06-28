The 2023 NHL Draft will begin on Wednesday night, and our Detroit Red Wings, armed with the 9th and 17th picks in the first round, will soon be making their selections. Reflecting on his own draft experiences, the Wings' captain, Dylan Larkin, offers valuable advice to the future stars of the organization. Larkin's role as a leader and his remarkable journey since being drafted in 2014 makes his insights invaluable for the young prospects awaiting their turn on the draft stage.

Dylan Larkin shares advice for Detroit Red Wings draft picks

Larkin participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic's Celebrity Scramble on Tuesday afternoon, and he shared some advice for the players who will be selected in the NHL Draft.

“I get excited to get the chance to give the guys that the Red Wings draft a call afterwards and welcome them to the organization and you hear their excitement,” Larkin said. “It brings you back to that day and how special that was.”

“It's very cliché, but just hearing your name get called,” Larkin said. “I still remember it's one of those things you get so excited.

“That time goes by quick, but I would encourage the young guys to take a look around and enjoy that moment.”

Bottom Line – Embracing Opportunity with Larkin's Wisdom

Dylan Larkin's words of wisdom offer a glimpse into the invaluable mentorship provided by the Detroit Red Wings' captain. As the team prepares to make their selections in the 2023 NHL draft, Larkin's guidance becomes an essential component of their strategy. His personal experience, leadership qualities, and outstanding performance on the ice position him as a role model for the aspiring young players entering the organization. Larkin's advice to cherish the moment and savor the excitement of hearing their names called resonates with the prospects, reminding them of the profound significance of this milestone in their careers. With Larkin's support, the Red Wings aim to forge a path to success and establish a legacy in Hockeytown.