Ed Stefanski provides Blake Griffin injury update

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin was forced to shut down for the remainder of the regular season following a surgical procedure last month to correct a nagging knee injury that hampered him throughout last season, and also forced him to miss the first 10 games of this campaign.

“When your body says you’re ready to come back, you’re ready to come back,” head coach Dwane Casey said initially following the procedure. “Blake’s a smart man. He’ll know when it’s time. There’s no rush on our part or his part. The most important thing is his total health.”

Pistons senior adviser Ed Stefanski spoke to media members earlier this week to provide an update for Griffin, who is now the face of the franchise following this week’s trade of Andre Drummond.

“He’s working extremely hard to rehab and it’s a very difficult thing to do numerous times that he’s had to do in his career. But the positive thing about that is he’s rehabbing now, so when June rolls around, he will be totally healthy from that standpoint and he’ll be back doing basketball stuff,” Stefanski said.

“So, all his basketball drills will be gearing up for the season and he’ll have a whole summer to do that. So that’s what he’s worried about right now.”

– – Quotes courtesy of Rod Beard of the Detroit News – –