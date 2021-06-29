Edmonton Oilers set to announce mega-contract for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Edmonton Oilers are set to announce a mega-contract for one of their top players, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Ryan Rishaug is reporting that Nugent-Hopkins is getting an 8-year, $41 million deal that includes a no-movement clause.

As noted by Rishaug, Nugent-Hopkins likely would have gotten more money on the open market but his priority was to stay in Edmonton.

There most likely would have been a higher dollar figure on the open market, but remaining an Oilers was an absolute priority for RNH who can now complete 18 years with the club by the end of this deal. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 29, 2021