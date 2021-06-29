Edmonton Oilers set to announce mega-contract for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

by

According to reports, the Edmonton Oilers are set to announce a mega-contract for one of their top players, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Ryan Rishaug is reporting that Nugent-Hopkins is getting an 8-year, $41 million deal that includes a no-movement clause.

As noted by Rishaug, Nugent-Hopkins likely would have gotten more money on the open market but his priority was to stay in Edmonton.

