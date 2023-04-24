Eduardo Rodriguez Dominates: Tigers’ Ace Shines in Last Two Starts

Eduardo Rodriguez has made five starts so far this season for the Detroit Tigers, and his first two starts were not something to write home about, but he settled in nicely, turning in a solid start against a good Toronto Blue Jays lineup in which he gave up only one run. The dominance, though has come in his last two starts against the Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles.

Eduardo Rodriguez Dominant Two Starts

Over his last two starts, Rodriguez has pitched 15 innings and has not allowed a single run. Over the last 50 years, only two pitchers in the MLB have 15+ IP, 15+ strikeouts, five or fewer baserunners allowed, and two or fewer runs in support; they are Randy Johnson and Eduardo Rodriguez.

The Tigers have wasted both starts by Rodriguez. They got lucky against the Guardians, picking up the 1-0 win. Rodriguez was dominant yesterday against the Orioles as he carried a perfect game through 6.2 innings before Ryan Mountcastle hit a single to break it up, Rodriguez would finish the seventh inning, and he would not factor in the decision as the game went to extra innings and the Orioles picked up a walk-off win. Rodriguez will most likely make his next start against those same Orioles, tentatively on Friday this time in Detroit. Let’s hope the Tigers can give him some run support in that one and show their appreciation for what their number-one starter has been able to do for them as of late.