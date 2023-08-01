We are now one hour away from the 2023 Major League Baseball Trade Deadline and Eduardo Rodriguez is still a member of the Detroit Tigers. But, according to a report from Jeff Passan, the Tigers had a deal in place to trade Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but there was a small problem. Rodriguez refused to waive his no-trade clause, killing the deal.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers had a trade in place for left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez, but Rodriguez invoked his 10-team no-trade clause that included the Dodgers and the deal is now dead, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

Eduardo Rodriguez nixes trade to Los Angeles Dodgers

Earlier today, a report surfaced that the Dodgers were in ‘hot pursuit' of Rodriguez, and that report turned out to be accurate. With that being said, a separate report noted that the Dodgers were one of the 10 teams in E-Rod's 10-team no-trade clause, and that is the clause the Tigers pitcher invoked to nix the trade before it could happen.

This puts the Tigers in a very tough spot as they now have under one hour left to trade Rodriguez. If they do not trade him, they will be left with two scenarios. First, they could negotiate a new mega-contract with E-Rod to keep him around long-term, or second, they could let him play out the season, at which time he could decide to opt out and become a restricted free agent. If the second scenario unfolds, the Tigers would lose the talented lefty for nothing.

Bottom Line: Rodriguez Flexes His Muscle to Avoid Dodgers

The unsuccessful trade of Eduardo Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Dodgers poses a serious dilemma for the Detroit Tigers. With only a little time remaining before the trade deadline, the Tigers must quickly strategize on how best to utilize Rodriguez's value. Failing to strike a new deal with Rodriguez or trade him might lead to a significant loss for the team, as they risk him leaving as a restricted free agent at the end of the season. This situation highlights the significant influence a no-trade clause can have on trade discussions and a team's strategic planning.