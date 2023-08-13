Despite having won yesterday's game at Fenway Park, the Detroit Tigers missed their chance to claim a series win. Eduardo Rodriguez struggled in today's loss to the Red Sox as the Tigers dropped a 6-3 decision. With the loss, they're now 53-65 in 2023, a full 12 games below the .500 mark.

The Detroit Tigers were doubled up by the Red Sox

Boston was able to get to Rodriguez, putting a total of 17 balls into play over the course of the afternoon game. He also allowed a three-run home run to Justin Turner, which was followed by a single from Trevor Story.

One of the positives during the game was Akil Baddoo extending the team's home run streak to nine games, the longest such since the 2018 season.

Eduardo Rodriguez struggled in today's loss to the Red Sox

For Rodriguez, he certainly found the afternoon to be frustrating.

“I was trying to get pitches down and I missed over the plate, you are always going to pay for that,” said Rodriguez.

Story was also able to steal home, tacking another run onto the board with two outs, something Rodriguez especially disliked.

“The two-out runs are the most frustrating thing that happened to me,” Rodriguez said.

Manager A.J. Hinch also lamented the struggles on the mound for Rodriguez, who had never allowed more than five runs as a Tigers starter.

“The first thing I look at with Eduardo were his struggles with two outs,” Hinch said. “He could get into his innings a little bit, but he struggled at the end.”

Bottom Line: The Tigers must rebound

The Tigers have no choice but to put this disappointment behind them and prepare for what lies ahead.

And what happens to lie ahead is a crucial two-game stretch against a familiar foe in the Minnesota Twins, who continue to lead the division.