Detroit Tigers announce Javier Baez roster move, call up Isan Diaz

Just moments ago, the Detroit Tigers announced a pair of roster moves, including placing SS Javier Baez on the bereavement list following the death of his grandfather. In a corresponding move, the Tigers have recalled INF Isan Diaz from Triple-A Toledo.

Detroit Tigers announce Javier Baez roster move

Baez, now on the bereavement list, is required to sit out at least three games but can be absent for up to seven. He sat out Saturday's game against the Red Sox due to soreness in his right knee and has intermittently been in the starting lineup over the recent week as his family arranged the funeral services in Puerto Rico.

Isan Diaz by the Numbers

Diaz, 27, was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2nd Round of the 2014 MLB Draft. Throughout his MLB journey, he boasts a batting average of .179, hitting nine home runs and bringing in 42 RBIs over 151 games. In 2023, with the Giants, Diaz had a .053 batting average with no home runs and one RBI across six games.

Bottom Line: Thinking about Baez

The Detroit Tigers have strategically navigated a sensitive situation, ensuring both compassion and competitive readiness. As Baez takes necessary time off following his personal loss, his temporary absence also throws light on the importance of depth in a team roster. Recalling Isan Diaz, a player with a distinct history in the MLB, showcases the Tigers' commitment to maintaining their momentum even amidst unforeseen circumstances. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Baez and his family during this difficult time.