Elliotte Friedman gives update on Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings

Heading into the 2023 NHL Draft, plenty of rumors were floating around regarding the Detroit Red Wings and their interest in trading for Alex DeBrincat. But then as the draft came and went, DeBrincat stayed put with the Ottawa Senators. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Red Wings are still one of the teams involved in a potential trade for DeBrincat.

Red Wings still in the running for DeBrincat

Here is what Friedman had to say about the Red Wings still being in on DeBrincat:

“Three of the teams that are involved are three of the most secretive GMs in the NHL.” Friedman said. “Lou Lomoriello, Steve Yzerman, and Pat Verbeek. I think Anaheim was interested. I think DeBrincat was starting to warm up to the idea because some of the young players they've accumulated. I just don't think it's likely from what I understand right now. I heard at one point Vegas was in it now I think they're out.”

Friedman went on to add: “Even though the team and the agent aren't very happy with each other right now, they need each other to get it done, and from what I heard, it's not that far away. This is within striking distance.”

Key Points

Bottom Line: There is still a chance

For those of you who were hoping hard that the Red Wings would get a deal done for DeBrincat, but were bummed when they did not get something done at the draft, stay tuned! According to Friedman, the Red Wings are still in the running.