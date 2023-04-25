Emoni Bates announces intentions for the 2023-24 Season

The Emoni Bates era in Ypsilanti is coming to an end. Earlier today, the Eastern Michigan University small forward announced that he would declare for the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft in a post on his Instagram account.

Emoni Bates is heading for the NBA

Bates confirmed his intentions by posting the initial Tweet from NBA Insider Shams Charania and a caption. “What I been dreaming for my whole life,” he wrote.

A Bright Spot for the Eagles

The 19-year-old Bates was a bright spot for the Eagles, who suffered a dreary season that saw them win just eight games. He would lead the team in scoring and rebounds, averaging 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, shooting 40.5% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc.

Emoni Bates' College Career

Having originally committed to Michigan State, Bates would reclassify to the class of 2021 and play for the Memphis Tigers under head coach Penny Hardaway. He then decided to enter the transfer portal, and although he was considering several schools, he elected to play for his hometown Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Bates' Potential and NBA Draft Projection

In a recent ESPN mock draft, Bates was projected as the second to last pick at No. 57 overall. Despite his incredible talent and impressive college performance, this low projection has raised questions about Bates' NBA potential, with some analysts suggesting that he may not be ready for the rigors of professional basketball.

However, others have pointed out that Bates is still just 19 years old and has plenty of time to continue developing his skills. Bates' potential is undeniable, and he will have the opportunity to showcase his skills at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago from May 15 through 21st, with the actual Draft taking place in Brooklyn, New York, on June 22.

The date and location for the 2023 NBA draft combine:

Date: May 15-21, 2023

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Bates' Future and Comparisons

As Bates takes the next step in his career, fans, and analysts will watch closely to see where his talent takes him in the NBA. Some have compared him to Kevin Durant, while others see shades of Kobe Bryant in his game.