Riley Greene Reveals Simple Swing Adjustment That Has Made All The Difference

Riley Greene Gave Credit to his hitting coach

Riley Greene, the promising outfielder for the Detroit Tigers, has finally snapped out of a troubling slump that persisted over his last 18 games. During Friday’s victorious 6-2 game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Greene demonstrated what could be a significant turnaround in his performance, attributing his success to a simple yet effective adjustment in his approach at the plate.

A Simple Change Sparks Riley Greene’s Improvement

Greene’s struggles were glaring, with a batting average of just .169, one homer, five walks, and 22 strikeouts during a challenging period. However, a conversation with his hitting coach, Jered Goodwin, sparked a pivotal change. Goodwin, who also coached Greene during high school and continues to train him in the offseason, provided a piece of advice that shifted Greene’s perspective and performance.

“I just started (my swing) a little earlier,” Greene shared, reflecting on his recent adjustments. This change came after a particularly tough game where he struck out three times. “My hitting coach texted me the night I punched out three times,” Greene recalled. “He was like, ‘What do you got?’ I’m like, ‘I’m going to be honest, I have no clue what I’m doing.’ He goes, ‘Just start earlier, man. You’re late as can be.’ So, I started earlier yesterday.”

City Connect Superstition Adds to the Mix

Amidst these technical adjustments, the Tigers have embraced a bit of superstition linked to their City Connect uniforms, under which Greene delivered some of his best swings since May began. This blend of superstition and tangible changes in technique highlights the complex and often psychological nature of baseball, where confidence and belief can play significant roles in a player’s performance.

Greene’s Renewed Confidence

The advice from Goodwin was straightforward but illuminating, emphasizing timing over mechanical complexity. “Sometimes, it’s as simple as that,” said Greene. “When he told me that, I was like, ‘Why didn’t I figure that out a couple of days ago, or a couple of weeks ago?’ He’s a good dude. He knows what he’s doing.”

Now, with a clearer understanding and a slight tweak in his approach, Greene feels rejuvenated and more like himself at the plate. This adjustment might just be what he needed to overcome his slump and contribute more consistently to the Tigers’ lineup.

Riley Greene’s recent upturn in performance serves as a testament to the importance of foundational aspects of batting, like timing and mental clarity. With renewed confidence and a simple yet effective adjustment, Greene is set to make the most of the remainder of the season, hopefully leaving his struggles in the past and proving his mettle in the major leagues.