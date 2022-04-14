ESPN releases Michigan and Michigan State’s FPI odds of winning the Big Ten and more

As far as Michigan State goes, they have a 2.2% chance of winning the Big Ten, a 1.8% chance of going to the College Football Playoff, and a 0.1% chance of winning the CFP National Championship.

The NBA playoffs are here! The high-stakes drama in a gauntlet of best-of-seven series returns for another year, and it starts with the play-in tournament to decide the final two spots in each conference.

Betting on the NBA can be tricky, but you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a detailed betting algorithm that projects out games to see how often certain betting lines hit. You can also track spread bet percentages at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Where do our algorithm, our power rankings, and the betting trends identify value in tonight’s games? All odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook, and all ratings are out of five stars.

Cavaliers (+8.5) – 4 Stars

Under 228.5 – 2 Stars

Our model loves the Cleveland Cavaliers traveling to Brooklyn.

With stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Nets are a public favorite to advance in this spot as a preseason title favorite. The Nets’ bumpy road has been well-documented, but they have been playing better recently. Brooklyn has the fifth-best net rating (+6.3) in the NBA since March 1st.

Even with that, the Nets aren’t blowing teams out of the water. Five of their last eight games have been decided by 11 points or fewer. Therefore, this is a massive spread in a winner-take-all game where both teams will be at maximum effort.

Our model believes the Cavs cover the 8.5-point spread a whopping 68.7% of the time. Overall, I concur with that. Cleveland is just 21st in net rating (-3.4) since March 1st, but a chunk of it was without star rookie Evan Mobley, who is back in a full-time role.

As for the total, these two teams averaged 220.7 total points across three regular-season contests, and both have actually averaged a sub-100.0 pace (i.e. estimated possessions) since March 1st. As those possessions become more valuable in this game, those possessions should get even longer.

