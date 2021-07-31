Evander Kane’s wife calls him out for throwing own games

According to Anna Kane, her husband Evander Kane has been throwing games with the San Jose Sharks to fund his gambling addiction.

Anna called out her husband on her Instagram Story on Saturday. She also accused him of taking vacations and partying while she and his baby are at home without enough money for formula.

There are always two sides to a story but this is not a good look for Evander.

Evander Kane’s wife Anna just took to Instagram to call out her husband for throwing games to make money and for forcing her to sell her wedding ring to buy formula for their baby while he is in Europe partying. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/CRpwvOb9U7 — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) July 31, 2021