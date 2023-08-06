Ex-Detroit Lions TE Nick Eubanks signs with Indianapolis Colts

Ex-Detroit Lions TE Nick Eubanks is diving headfirst into another NFL opportunity as he signs with the Indianapolis Colts. During the heat of the training camp, the Colts secure Eubanks, fortifying their tight end lineup. Eubanks played with the Michigan Wolverines from 2016 to 2020. During his time in Ann Arbor, he had 45 catches for 578 yards and 6 touchdowns in 36 games.

Ex-Detroit Lions TE Nick Eubanks signs with Colts

Eubanks's professional journey has been a whirlwind ride around the NFL. His first engagement was with the Dallas Cowboys, signing on as an undrafted free agent in May 2021. Since then, his tour around the league took him to the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles. The 2022 season saw him training hard in the Bengals’ off-season program and participating on the Texans’ practice squad. However, he is yet to make his appearance in a regular-season NFL game.

Key Points

Nick Eubanks , a former Lions player, signs with the Indianapolis Colts

the Colts secure Eubanks to strengthen their tight end position during training camp

Eubanks, yet to play in a regular-season game, has professionally bounced around several NFL teams

Eubanks's stint in 2022 involved being part of the Texans' practice squad and the Bengals' offseason program

Bottom Line – Another Shot In The NFL

Eubanks has been trying to crack an NFL roster since 2021, and his latest shot comes with the Colts. Though he still has an uphill battle to crack the 53-man roster out of training camp, we certainly give him huge props for continuing to chase his dream.