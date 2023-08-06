2023 Detroit Lions 53-man Roster Prediction: Preseason Week 1

We are less than one week away from the Detroit Lions Preseason Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants, and it is now time to make my latest prediction on what I believe the 2023 Lions‘ 53-man roster will look when training camp concludes.

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

I am being stubborn and I continue to stand by my prediction from February that the Lions will sign Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff in 2023. Given that Hendon Hooker, currently on the NFI list, needs a lengthy rehabilitation period after his ACL injury and further time to acclimatize to the Lions' distinctive offensive approach, I doubt his gameplay readiness until 2024. Nonetheless, should Nate Sudfeld put on an impressive performance during the upcoming preseason games, he could potentially secure his spot as the Lions' secondary quarterback for the season.

Running Backs/Full Backs (5)

David Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs

Justin Jackson

Craig Reynolds

Jason Cabinda (FB)

Well, I have been predicting Mohamed Ibrahim make the Lions' initial 53-man roster ever since the Lions signed him as a UDFA, but after reading the many reports coming out of camp, I am starting to think that Reynolds will get the nod and Ibrahim will start on the practice squad.

Wide Receivers (5)

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Reynolds

Marvin Jones

Kalif Raymond

Dylan Drummond

In my last prediction, I had Denzel Mims making the cut, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, Dylan Drummond, an undrafted rookie out of Eastern Michigan, has been doing everything right. Heck, Amon-Ra St. Brown even went as far as to say that Drummond is on par with him!

Tight Ends (3)

Sam LaPorta

James Mitchell

Brock Wright

With Shane Zylstra suffering a season-ending injury, it seems like a lock that LaPorta, Mitchell, and Wright will be the three tight ends to make the initial 53-man roster.

Offensive Line (8)

Frank Ragnow

Taylor Decker

Penei Sewell

Graham Glasgow

Jonah Jackson

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Matt Nelson

Colby Sorsdal

You may have noticed that I now have Graham Glasgow as the starting right guard over Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Don't be surprised if Matt Nelson does not make the cut if one of the UDFAs balls out in training camp.

Defensive Line (11)

Aidan Hutchinson

James Houston

Romeo Okwara

Charles Harris

Josh Paschal

John Cominsky

Alim McNeill

Isaiah Buggs

Brodric Martin

Christian Covington

Matt Ioannidis

Though Matt Ioannidis isn't currently on the 2023 Detroit Lions roster, he's an available free-agent defensive lineman whose inclusion would undeniably enhance the team's run defense. If the Detroit Lions opt not to sign Ioannidis, I would recommend considering Julian Okwara as a viable alternative.

Linebackers (6)

Alex Anzalone

Jack Campbell

Derrick Barnes

Malcolm Rodriguez



Anthony Pittman

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

This has been my prediction since the start of the offseason, and I am sticking to it.

Cornerbacks (5)

Cameron Sutton

Jerry Jacobs

Will Harris

Chase Lucas

Starling Thomas

Dan Campbell, and everybody else, were very impressed with Thomas during OTAs and rookie minicamp, so I am putting him on the initial 2023 Detroit 53-man roster. With Emmanuel Moseley currently on the PUP list, I have Chase Lucas on the initial 53-man roster. With that being said, as soon as Moseley returns to practice, the spot is his.

Safeties (5)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Kerby Joseph

Tracy Walker

Brian Branch

Ifeatu Melifonwu

I am fairly confident that these will be the Detroit Lions safeties in 2023.

Special Teams (3)

PK Riley Patterson

P Jack Fox

LS Jake McQuaide

I have been pushing for the Detroit Lions to sign Robbie Gould, but according to comments from Dan Campbell and special teams coach Dave Fipps, Patterson has improved his leg strength and has been looking good in training camp. I also currently give a slight edge to McQuaide over Scott Daly for the Detroit Lions' long snapper duties, though that battle is still very much up in the air.