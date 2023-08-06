2023 Detroit Lions 53-man Roster Prediction: Preseason Week 1

Inside the Article:
We are less than one week away from the Detroit Lions Preseason Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants, and it is now time to make my latest prediction on what I believe the 2023 Lions‘ 53-man roster will look when training camp concludes.
2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction
Quarterbacks (2)
- Jared Goff
- Teddy Bridgewater
I am being stubborn and I continue to stand by my prediction from February that the Lions will sign Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff in 2023. Given that Hendon Hooker, currently on the NFI list, needs a lengthy rehabilitation period after his ACL injury and further time to acclimatize to the Lions' distinctive offensive approach, I doubt his gameplay readiness until 2024. Nonetheless, should Nate Sudfeld put on an impressive performance during the upcoming preseason games, he could potentially secure his spot as the Lions' secondary quarterback for the season.
Running Backs/Full Backs (5)
- David Montgomery
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Justin Jackson
- Craig Reynolds
- Jason Cabinda (FB)
Well, I have been predicting Mohamed Ibrahim make the Lions' initial 53-man roster ever since the Lions signed him as a UDFA, but after reading the many reports coming out of camp, I am starting to think that Reynolds will get the nod and Ibrahim will start on the practice squad.
Wide Receivers (5)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Josh Reynolds
- Marvin Jones
- Kalif Raymond
- Dylan Drummond
In my last prediction, I had Denzel Mims making the cut, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, Dylan Drummond, an undrafted rookie out of Eastern Michigan, has been doing everything right. Heck, Amon-Ra St. Brown even went as far as to say that Drummond is on par with him!
Tight Ends (3)
- Sam LaPorta
- James Mitchell
- Brock Wright
With Shane Zylstra suffering a season-ending injury, it seems like a lock that LaPorta, Mitchell, and Wright will be the three tight ends to make the initial 53-man roster.
Offensive Line (8)
- Frank Ragnow
- Taylor Decker
- Penei Sewell
- Graham Glasgow
- Jonah Jackson
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Matt Nelson
- Colby Sorsdal
You may have noticed that I now have Graham Glasgow as the starting right guard over Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Don't be surprised if Matt Nelson does not make the cut if one of the UDFAs balls out in training camp.
Defensive Line (11)
- Aidan Hutchinson
- James Houston
- Romeo Okwara
- Charles Harris
- Josh Paschal
- John Cominsky
- Alim McNeill
- Isaiah Buggs
- Brodric Martin
- Christian Covington
- Matt Ioannidis
Though Matt Ioannidis isn't currently on the 2023 Detroit Lions roster, he's an available free-agent defensive lineman whose inclusion would undeniably enhance the team's run defense. If the Detroit Lions opt not to sign Ioannidis, I would recommend considering Julian Okwara as a viable alternative.
Linebackers (6)
- Alex Anzalone
- Jack Campbell
- Derrick Barnes
- Malcolm Rodriguez
- Anthony Pittman
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
This has been my prediction since the start of the offseason, and I am sticking to it.
Cornerbacks (5)
- Cameron Sutton
- Jerry Jacobs
- Will Harris
- Chase Lucas
- Starling Thomas
Dan Campbell, and everybody else, were very impressed with Thomas during OTAs and rookie minicamp, so I am putting him on the initial 2023 Detroit 53-man roster. With Emmanuel Moseley currently on the PUP list, I have Chase Lucas on the initial 53-man roster. With that being said, as soon as Moseley returns to practice, the spot is his.
Safeties (5)
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson
- Kerby Joseph
- Tracy Walker
- Brian Branch
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
I am fairly confident that these will be the Detroit Lions safeties in 2023.
Special Teams (3)
PK Riley Patterson
P Jack Fox
LS Jake McQuaide
I have been pushing for the Detroit Lions to sign Robbie Gould, but according to comments from Dan Campbell and special teams coach Dave Fipps, Patterson has improved his leg strength and has been looking good in training camp. I also currently give a slight edge to McQuaide over Scott Daly for the Detroit Lions' long snapper duties, though that battle is still very much up in the air.