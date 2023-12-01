Fan creates hilarious Iowa Football Big Ten Championship Game ‘Hype' video

In the realm of college football, where enthusiasm and high spirits are the norm, a fan has created a hilarious hype video featuring the Iowa Hawkeyes. They have crafted a ‘hype' video for the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan that humorously spotlights an unusual aspect of the team's play: their punting.

Iowa's Offense: A Struggle Captured with Humor

The 2023 season for the Iowa Hawkeyes has been notably challenging, particularly on the offensive front. The team's struggle is starkly evident in their average of just 1.7 offensive touchdowns per game, placing them at a dismal No. 130 out of 133 teams nationally. This fan's video cleverly highlights these struggles, juxtaposing the team's pre-game enthusiasm with a series of punts, painting a humorous yet candid picture of their season.

New Iowa B1G 10 Championship hype video 😤#Hawkeyes | #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ihnTKBr5Xg — Cover 3 Film Room (@Cover3FilmRoom) November 30, 2023

Contrasting Michigan's Offensive Might

In sharp contrast, the upcoming Big Ten Championship Game pits the Hawkeyes against the Michigan Wolverines, who boast an impressive average of 4.5 offensive touchdowns per game, ranking them No. 10 in the nation. This disparity adds a layer of irony to the fan-made video, setting up a David versus Goliath scenario for the upcoming game.

Bottom Line: Good, Clean, Fun!

This fan's video not only serves as a humorous take on the Hawkeyes' challenges but also as a testament to the enduring spirit and loyalty of college football fans. It reminds us that even in the face of difficulties, the essence of sportsmanship can be celebrated, sometimes with a good-hearted laugh. Enjoy the video and the upcoming game, where the unexpected might just become the highlight.