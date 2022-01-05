in Detroit Lions

Fan creates mind-boggling photo of Aaron Rodgers in a Detroit Lions uniform

This will make your head hurt

Ok, this one will make you rethink everything you have ever believed in your life.

Have you ever imagined what it would look like to see Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in a Detroit Lions uniform? No? Either have I and I was hoping I would never have to.

But thanks to @LionsRoyalty on Twitter, you are about to see exactly that.

I cannot unsee this.

What do you think?

