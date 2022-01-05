Fan creates mind-boggling photo of Aaron Rodgers in a Detroit Lions uniform

Ok, this one will make you rethink everything you have ever believed in your life.
Have you ever imagined what it would look like to see Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in a Detroit Lions uniform? No? Either have I and I was hoping I would never have to.
But thanks to @LionsRoyalty on Twitter, you are about to see exactly that.
I cannot unsee this.
So… I was bored and did something. pic.twitter.com/QSScINrGu4
— 𝗟𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 (@LionsRoyalty) January 6, 2022
Without effects: pic.twitter.com/cAwHhWH8mI
— 𝗟𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 (@LionsRoyalty) January 6, 2022
