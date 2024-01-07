Fans bash Dan Campbell following multiple Detroit Lions injuries in Week 18

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has come under fire from fans and critics alike due to multiple key players sustaining injuries during today's Week 18 matchup. The primary focus of the criticism stems from the injuries suffered by rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, rookie defensive back Brian Branch, and WR Kalif Raymond. LaPorta and Branch both suffered injuries that appeared particularly severe, as they have both been ruled out for the rest of the game.

This has led to a wave of backlash from fans (we don't want to say they are all Lions fans), with many questioning Campbell's decision to play his starters in a game that had limited implications on the team's playoff seeding.

Fans Bash Campbell

The frustration of fans is palpable on social media, where they've expressed concerns about the potential long-term impact these injuries could have on the players, especially with the playoffs around the corner.

Shoulda been out to begin with. Starting starters for a 2% chance at the 2 seed. Only in Detroit — Young Titos Bets (@YoungTitosBets) January 7, 2024

Dan Campbell makes another horrible decision and played his starters. — Jason Dreger (@detroit8008) January 7, 2024

Oh my cmon Dan we need him in playoffs smh — Doobie (@Doobiedrip) January 7, 2024

Starters should not have played today. They really don't have a shot at the 2 seed. — Michael Congdon (@MichaelCongdon1) January 7, 2024

Dan Campbell should be ashamed of himself and now get the starters out now. Their goes our chances of winning that playoff game the Lions have been waiting for. — Robert Zoline (@RobertZoline) January 7, 2024

CAN WE PLEASE PULL THE STARTERS!!? — JKBando (@Jk_Bando) January 7, 2024

God i hate dan campbell rn — Beetle (@Beetle_Juicr) January 7, 2024

How's playing those starters going in what is most likely a meaningless game? Extremely low chance Philly and Dallas lose to NY and Washington. Should have pulled the starters at the end of the 1st quarter, no later than after the 1st half.



Hope Kalif has a quick recovery. — N (@nlp1121202) January 7, 2024

This decision to play everyone the last 2 weeks has been a big question mark…….. this team is playing like they need to clinch the division still amd they need to chill our before we have 0 starters in come next week or say in 3 weeks if we make it that far — cory f vallad (@cory68444) January 7, 2024

U enjoying playing ur starters Dan theyre dropping like flies — Dom Bertucci (@Domthebandit) January 7, 2024

HOW MANY IS IT GOING TO TAKE?? — Young Titos Bets (@YoungTitosBets) January 7, 2024

Let’s take bets… who’s next?



I get wanting to win obviously but we’re almost 100% locked 3rd seed. Why risk injuries to starters. I’d rather win in the playoffs then a game that doesn’t matter anymore for both teams technically… — Pharaoh Rising (@Pharaoh_Rising) January 7, 2024

Just trying to throw the season away? — Tim (@AllCowTown) January 7, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Multiple injuries in the Lions vs. Vikings game have led to criticism of Coach Dan Campbell. Rookie TE Sam LaPorta, WR Kalif Raymond, and DB Brian Branch suffered injuries, raising fan concerns. Fans question the decision to play starters in a game with limited playoff implications.

The Bottom Line – Balancing Act Gone Awry

This situation places the spotlight on the delicate balance coaches must maintain between keeping players in form and protecting them from unnecessary risks, especially as the postseason approaches. The decisions made by Campbell in this game have sparked a debate about the strategies employed by NFL coaches in similar scenarios.

While the intent may have been to maintain momentum and competitive edge, the resulting injuries have brought forth a different set of challenges and questions about player management and safety protocols. As the Lions prepare for the playoffs, the focus will inevitably shift to how they adapt to these injuries and the potential impact on their postseason performance.