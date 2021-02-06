Fans jump down Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp’s throat following statement

Sharing is caring!

On Saturday night, former Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Following the news, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp released a statement in which she congratulated Johnson for his amazing accomplishment.

Statement from #Lions Principal Owner and Chairman Sheila Ford Hamp on @calvinjohnsonjr being named a first-ballot inductee for the @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/7QwGLc4Ykc — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 7, 2021

But as you may have heard by now, the Lions and Johnson are not exactly seeing eye-to-eye these days.

When Calvin retired, the Lions made him pay back some money and he vows that he will not have anything to do with the organization until they give the money back.

So, it was not too surprising to see many Lions fans jumping down Sheila’s throat following her statement.