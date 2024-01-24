Fans react to Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan for Los Angeles Chargers

After guiding the Michigan Wolverines to their first National Championship since 1997, head coach Jim Harbaugh is set to move on. Multiple reports confirm that Harbaugh is leaving his alma mater and is poised to take on the vacant head coaching position with the Los Angeles Chargers, putting an end to weeks of speculation regarding his next move.

Fan Reaction

Here is a sampling of the fan reaction to Harbaugh leaving Michigan to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ohio State fans right now pic.twitter.com/b8gJbMIATX — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) January 24, 2024

And we INSTANTLY become Super Bowl contenders!! — :) (@LRH388) January 24, 2024

Didn’t think it would happen. Hate to see Jim go but thank you for leading Michigan to a Championship 🏆 #GoBlue #Hail #Victors next man up!!! pic.twitter.com/9tjtWVZgk4 — DB ⓣ ⓔⓛⓒⓞⓘⓝ (@DWB124) January 24, 2024

Bottom Line: Mixed Emotions

If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, you are likely sad to see Harbaugh leave Ann Arbor to return to the NFL. If you are a fan of the Los Angeles Chargers, you are thrilled to land one of the best football coaches in the world. We certainly wish Coach Harbaugh the best of luck in the NFL. But, if the Chargers ever play the Detroit Lions, they had better take cover!