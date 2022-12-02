Detroit Lions News

Final Detroit Lions injury report for Week 13 matchup vs. Jaguars

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions will host the Jaguars on Sunday
  • The Lions have released their final injury report for Week 13

It seems like forever since our Detroit Lions took the field and nearly pulled off an upset over the Buffalo Bills. This coming Sunday, the Lions will look to move to 5-7 on the season when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. All season long, the Lions have been dealing with a plethora of injuries, and it finally looks like they are starting to get healthy. The question is, is it too little too late? Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report for the week was released.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Which players are on the final Detroit Lions injury report?

Th Detroit Lions have released their final injury report for their Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and as you can see, they are much healthier than they have been in a long time.

Here is the Lions’ final injury report for Week 13.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Evan BrownCankleNPNPNPout
Julian OkwaraLBelbowNPNPNPout
Jonah JacksonGconcussionLPLPFP
Jeff OkudahCBconcussionLPLPFP
Josh PaschalDLkneeLPLPFP
Frank RagnowCfootLPLPFP
Penei SewellTankleNPLPFP
Chase LucasCBhamstringLPFPFP
Ifeatu MelifonwuSillnessNPFPFP
Detroit Lions injury report

