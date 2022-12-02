Final Detroit Lions injury report for Week 13 matchup vs. Jaguars

It seems like forever since our Detroit Lions took the field and nearly pulled off an upset over the Buffalo Bills. This coming Sunday, the Lions will look to move to 5-7 on the season when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. All season long, the Lions have been dealing with a plethora of injuries, and it finally looks like they are starting to get healthy. The question is, is it too little too late? Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report for the week was released.

Which players are on the final Detroit Lions injury report?

Th Detroit Lions have released their final injury report for their Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and as you can see, they are much healthier than they have been in a long time.

Here is the Lions’ final injury report for Week 13.

