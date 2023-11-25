Final Michigan Football Injury Report vs. Ohio State

In less than two hours, the storied Big House will become the battleground for a clash of titans, as No. 3 Michigan football prepares to host No. 2 Ohio State. With the stakes higher than ever, the outcome of this epic confrontation will not only decide the contender for the Big Ten Championship Game but also keep alive the hopes of making it to the College Football Playoff.

Who is on the Michigan Injury Report?

Out

None

Questionable

OT LaDarius Henderson

OT Myles Hinton

RB Danny Hughes

Why it Matters

For the loser of this game, the path to the playoff narrows to a sliver, hinging on the whims of fate and the outcomes of other games. This high-stakes matchup is further intensified by the latest injury reports from both camps, adding a layer of strategy and uncertainty to an already fierce rivalry.