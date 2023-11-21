Week 13 College Football Playoff Rankings: A Change in the Top 4.

Week 13 College Football Playoff Rankings

Can you believe we are already heading into Week 13 of the 2023 College Football season? Well, that is exactly where we are, which means we are getting closer and closer the the College Football Playoff. Just moments ago, the Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings were revealed, and there has been a change in the Top 4.

The Rankings

The Week 13 rankings have been revealed, and as you can see, Washington has leapfrogged Florida State for the No. 4 spot in this week's poll. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will square off this coming Saturday at The Big House.

Here are the full rankings.