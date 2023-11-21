Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Week 13 College Football Playoff Rankings: A Change in the Top 4

Week 13 College Football Playoff Rankings

Can you believe we are already heading into Week 13 of the 2023 College Football season? Well, that is exactly where we are, which means we are getting closer and closer the the College Football Playoff. Just moments ago, the Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings were revealed, and there has been a change in the Top 4.

The Rankings

The Week 13 rankings have been revealed, and as you can see, Washington has leapfrogged Florida State for the No. 4 spot in this week's poll. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will square off this coming Saturday at The Big House.

Here are the full rankings.

RankTeamRecord
1Georgia LogoGeorgia11-0
2Ohio State LogoOhio State11-0
3Michigan LogoMichigan11-0
4Washington LogoWashington11-0
5Florida State LogoFlorida State11-0
6Oregon LogoOregon10-1
7Texas LogoTexas10-1
8Alabama LogoAlabama10-1
9Missouri LogoMissouri9-2
10Louisville LogoLouisville10-1
11Penn State LogoPenn State9-2
12Mississippi LogoMississippi9-2
13Oklahoma LogoOklahoma9-2
14LSU LogoLSU8-3
15Arizona LogoArizona8-3
16Oregon State LogoOregon State8-3
17Iowa LogoIowa9-2
18Notre Dame LogoNotre Dame8-3
19Kansas State LogoKansas State8-3
20Oklahoma State LogoOklahoma State8-3
21Tennessee LogoTennessee7-4
22NC State LogoNC State8-3
23Tulane LogoTulane10-1
24Clemson LogoClemson7-4
25Liberty LogoLiberty11-0

