Finalists revealed for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award

Heading into the 2021 college football season, not many believed that both No. 2 Michigan and No. 10 Michigan State would be in the top ten of the Final College Football Playoff rankings but that is exactly where we sit.

Because of their accomplishments, this season, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and Spartans head coach Mel Tucker have been named finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

Here are all of the coaches who have been named finalists. Who do you think will go home with the hardware?

Blake Anderson (Utah State)

Dave Aranda (Baylor)

Luke Fickell (Cincinnati)

Thomas Hammock (Northern Illinois)

Jim Harbaugh (Michigan)

Billy Napier (Louisiana)

Pat Narduzzi (Pitt)

Nick Saban (Alabama)

Kalani Sitake (BYU)

Kirby Smart (Georgia)

Jeff Traylor (UTSA)

Mel Tucker (Michigan State)

Kyle Whittingham (Utah)