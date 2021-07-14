First-half grade for Detroit Tigers shows promise for future

Sharing is caring!

Though the Detroit Tigers were swept in a four-game series by a below-average Minnesota Twins team just prior to the All-Star break, they certainly can hold their heads high for their overall first-half performance. In fact, the Tigers finished the first half (going by the All-Star break) with a 40-51 record, which was good enough for third place in the American League Central.

During a piece recently released by ESPN, David Schoenfield gave each MLB team a first-half grade and the Tigers were given a solid B-.

Here is what Schoenfield says about the Tigers.

The key for the Tigers heading into 2021 was to see some growth from their starting pitchers. Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal scuffled out of the gate but have pitched much better the past two months. Spencer Turnbull threw a no-hitter and looked good until he went down with a forearm strain. Matthew Boyd was also better until he got injured.

In the minors, Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene have hit well and should enter 2022 as two of the top 10 prospects in baseball, and catcher Dillon Dingler has also raked. Throw in third overall pick Jackson Jobe and another high pick in 2022, and the Detroit rebuild is finally coming together — the Tigers are the one rebuilding club that has made obvious strides so far.

What grade do you give the Tigers?

