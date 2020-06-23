41.2 F
Flashback: Detroit Lions new owner Sheila Ford Hamp publishes open letter to the fans (2019)

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

Originally Published on 12-18-19

On Tuesday, news broke that Detroit Lions ownership has made the decision to retain both Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn for the 2020 season, despite leading the team to a 9-20-1 record over the past two seasons.

A day later, an open letter from Martha Ford, Sheila Ford Hamp, and Rod Wood was published.

Check it out.

From Detroit Lions:

Our 2019 season has not gone as anticipated by anyone in our organization. Our team has played hard and well enough to be very competitive. It has been well-documented that we are one of only three teams to have held the lead in each of our first 12 games. Unfortunately, all too often, we have come up a few plays short of victory. Our current win-loss record is ultimately very disappointing.

As we evaluate this season, we look beyond just our record. We are striving to build a team with a strong foundation of high-character players and coaches, that is physically and mentally tough, with depth at every position and one that can be successful over many years, not just one season. We see signs of this foundation in our team’s toughness, competitiveness and culture. Injuries happen in the NFL and are never an excuse. Nonetheless, our team has played through serious injuries this season to some of our best players. Despite the injuries, we have remained competitive in each game and our team depth showed up as a strength.

We also believe that the most successful teams in our league have a long-term plan, stability in leadership and exhibit patience to follow their plan. To that end, we are committed to year three of Coach Patricia’s plan. To be clear, our expectation is for the Lions to be a playoff contender in 2020.

To our dedicated fans: You deserve a winning team that you are excited to cheer for and proud to represent. Our entire organization is working to make the Lions a consistently winning team.

To our loyal season ticket members: Thank you for your continued support. We are announcing today that once again there will be no price increases for season tickets at Ford Field and several sections at the stadium will see price decreases. We want our fans to fill Ford Field for every game, continuing to make it the great home field advantage that inspires our players and makes it difficult for our opponents.

Thank you for your continued support, Happy Holidays and GO LIONS!

Sincerely,

Martha Firestone Ford

Sheila Ford Hamp

Rod Wood

Here is our response.

Open ‘response’ letter to Detroit Lions’ ownership

Arnold Powell

