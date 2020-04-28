41.2 F
Detroit Tigers News

Flashback: Miguel Cabrera launches grand slam vs. Rays (VIDEO)

Detroit Tigers News

ESPN’s Jeff Passan believes there will be a Major League Baseball season in 2020

Michael Whitaker - 0
Major League Baseball would have been a full month into the regular season by now had it not been for the spread of the...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Actor Jeff Daniels shares why Al Kaline found his near-death experience to be hilarious

Michael Whitaker - 0
The sports world and the city of Detroit in particular lost a sports legend earlier this month with the passing of Mr. Tiger himself,...
Read more

There’s certainly no shortage of memorable hits from Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera to reminisce about while we await the return of Major League Baseball.

Let’s throw it back to June of last season, when Cabrera launched a grand slam as part of a three-hit, five-RBI game in a 9-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

By Michael Whitaker
