Flashback: Miguel Cabrera launches grand slam vs. Rays (VIDEO)

There’s certainly no shortage of memorable hits from Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera to reminisce about while we await the return of Major League Baseball.
Let’s throw it back to June of last season, when Cabrera launched a grand slam as part of a three-hit, five-RBI game in a 9-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
En el día en el que muchos lo mandaron al retiro, Miguel Cabrera pegó Grand Slam. La pelota salió a 102.03 millas por hora. En el primer turno sonó doble. Otro dato? Las conexiones fueron ante el vigente Cy Young de la Liga Americana, Blake Snell pic.twitter.com/xFhdaSzYQv
— César Sequera Ramos (@CesarSequera11) June 5, 2019