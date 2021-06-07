Floyd Mayweather actually knocked out Logan Paul but nobody noticed [Video]

Sharing is caring!

We have had some asking about this so we figured we would show you the video that many have been talking about from Sunday night’s “fight” between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

The fight ended up going the full eight rounds with nobody officially winning since there were no judges.

But, for those watching closely, they saw that Mayweather actually knocked out Paul but then held him up so that he did not go down to the canvas.

Check it out.

Floyd accidentally knocked him out and held him up to keep the show going lol pic.twitter.com/FQYN1LQX11 — Teej 🚀🚀 (@StockzNCrypto) June 7, 2021

Anyone who believes Mayweather could not have knocked out Paul at any time he wanted to just does not understand boxing.