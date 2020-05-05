Former 4-star F Cole Bajema to transfer from Michigan

According to a report from Brendan Quinn of The Athletic, Michigan freshman Cole Bajema is in the transfer portal.

Michigan freshman Cole Bajema is in the transfer portal, per the transfer portal. Appeared in 9 games as a freshman, played 37 minutes. Imagine he’ll look to move closer to home (Lynden, WA). A 6-foot-7 guard with three years of eligibility remaining. — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) May 6, 2020

As noted by Quinn, Bajema, who was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school, appeared in just 9 games for the Wolverines as a freshman.