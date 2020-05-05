41.2 F
Former 4-star F Cole Bajema to transfer from Michigan

According to a report from Brendan Quinn of The Athletic, Michigan freshman Cole Bajema is in the transfer portal.

As noted by Quinn, Bajema, who was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school, appeared in just 9 games for the Wolverines as a freshman.

By Don Drysdale

