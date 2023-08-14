Former Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott to sign with New England Patriots: What’s Next?

Ezekiel Elliott to sign with New England Patriots

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been a free agent ever since he was cut loose earlier this offseason. And now, according to multiple reports, he's officially going to be taking his talents to a new team. Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly signing with the AFC East's New England Patriots, officially closing the door on a potential return to the Cowboys.

Elliott was drafted in Round 1 of 2016 out of Ohio State by the Dallas Cowboys

Elliott had played with the Cowboys since being taken with the 16th selection in 2016 from the Ohio State Buckeyes. He would go on to play seven years in Dallas, with 2022 being his worst statistical season to date with just 876 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was released by the Cowboys not long after their postseason loss to San Francisco.

Reportedly Ezekiel Elliott to sign with New England Patriots

After having met with the Patriots last month, all indications point towards him signing a contract. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he'll be inking a one-year deal that carries plenty of incentives to join Bill Belichick and company.

Compensation update: Zeke Elliott’s one-year deal with the Patriots includes a $3 million base salary, a $1 million signing bonus and can be worth up to $6 million with incentives. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Ezekiel Elliott had played for the Dallas Cowboys since being selected out of Ohio State University in 2016 After the 2022 season came to an end, Elliott was cut by the Cowboys and has been a free agent since then According to multiple reports, he's signing with the New England Patriots

Bottom Line: How will Elliott perform in New England?

The addition of Elliott will give another option to Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, and the one-year length of his new deal will be a good way to prove that he can still hack it in the NFL despite posting career-low numbers last season.

Just how will Elliott work out with the Patriots, and how will he be received when he and New England visit the Cowboys and AT&T Stadium on October 1?