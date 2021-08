On Thursday night, former Detroit Pistons Bad Boy Bill Laimbeer made WNBA history as the Las Vegas Aces came from behind to defeat Atlanta 78-71.

With the win, Laimbeer became the second coach in WNBA history to win 300 career games.

The @LVAces comeback from a 10-point deficit to secure Bill Laimbeer's 300th win 👌#CountIt pic.twitter.com/56dxHTImws — WNBA (@WNBA) August 27, 2021