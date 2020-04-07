Former Detroit Lion Chris Spielman’s eBay auction back up after snag

Former Detroit Lions standout linebacker Chris Spielman‘s eBay auction to raise funds to benefit victims of coronavirus was temporarily stopped by eBay under the bizarre reasoning that he was ”considered a threat.”

Thankfully, that little snag appears to be in the rear-view mirror. It’s back up and running, and the item now being bid on is his game-worn jersey from Detroit’s 20-17 OT Monday Night Football win over the Dallas Cowboys in 1994.

According to Spielman, he was able to work the situation out with eBay, who even agreed to donate to his cancer research fund.

We’re glad to see the two sides were able to work things out in the spirit of benefitting the community!