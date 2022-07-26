Former Detroit Lions 1st round pick Riley Reiff to sign with the enemy

According to a report from Adam Schefter, former Detroit Lions‘ first-round pick Riley Reiff is going to sign with the Chicago Bears.

Schefter tweeted out just moments ago that Riley Reiff has reached an agreement on a one-year, $12.5 million deal ($10 million likely to be earned) with the Bears.

Reiff, of course, was selected by the Lions with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

He played with the Lions through the 2016 season before signing with the Minnesota Vikings, where he played in four seasons before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals for the 2021 season.

During his 10-year NFL career, Reiff has played in 147 games (139 starts), including starting all 12 games he played with the Bengals this past season.

Nation, do you think this is a good signing for the Chicago Bears or do you think Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson is going to plow through him?

