Former Detroit Lions CB Cameron Sutton released from jail

Cameron Sutton released from jail

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton has been formally charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery following his release from the team. The report adds that Sutton, who turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday night, has been released from jail on his own recognizance.

UPDATE: Cameron Sutton releases statement after being charged with misdemeanor

Here is the statement that was released by Sutton via his attorneys: (H/T to Jordan Schultz)

A statement from former #Lions CB Cam Sutton, via his attorneys Todd Foster and Jason Setchen. pic.twitter.com/5HOfSaYLED — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 1, 2024

Sutton’s Legal Troubles

Sutton’s legal troubles began when police announced he was being sought in connection with a domestic violence case, leading to his subsequent release by the Lions. The charge stems from an incident where police responded to a domestic violence call and found a female victim with injuries consistent with an assault. Although initially listed as a felony count of domestic battery by strangulation, Sutton has now been charged with a misdemeanor.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Cam Sutton has been charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery. The charge follows Sutton’s release from the Detroit Lions due to his involvement in a domestic violence case. The Lions have voided Sutton’s $10.5 million guaranteed salary for 2024.

The Bottom Line – A Critical Juncture for Sutton

Cameron Sutton’s legal and professional challenges mark a critical juncture in his career. With the misdemeanor charge and the voiding of his contract, Sutton faces a tough road ahead both in and out of the courtroom. As the case unfolds, the implications for Sutton’s future in the NFL and his financial stability will become clearer. For the Detroit Lions, this incident underscores the challenges of managing player conduct and its impact on the team’s reputation and financial commitments.