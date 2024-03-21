Former Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs is baffled that he is still a free agent

fb
W.G. Brady
Jerry Jacobs is baffled that a team has not signed him

The second wave of the 2024 NFL free agency period is underway, and former Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs is still on the market. On Wednesday, Jacobs took to the social media platform “X” to express his frustration about remaining a free agent at this stage.

Jacobs’ NFL Journey

At just 26 years old, Jacobs has a notable track record in the NFL. He signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2021 season and has since played in 40 games, with 29 starts under his belt. During his tenure with the Lions, Jacobs has accumulated 4 interceptions and 23 passes defended, showcasing his abilities on the field.

The 2023 season proved challenging for Jacobs, particularly in pass coverage. According to Pro Football Focus, he posted a grade of just 54.5, which is identical to his grade in 2022. This dip in performance may be a factor in his current free-agent status.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Jerry Jacobs is frustrated about being a free agent during the second wave of the 2024 NFL free agency period.
  2. Jacobs has played in 40 games with 29 starts, recording 4 interceptions and 23 passes defended.
  3. Despite struggling in pass coverage in 2023, there is still time for Jacobs to find a team before the 2024 season.
The Bottom Line

Despite the setback in the 2023 season, particularly in pass coverage, there is still ample time before the start of the 2024 season, and it’s likely that Jacobs will find a new team before the season commences. His experience and contributions over the past three years make him a valuable asset for any team looking to strengthen its secondary. As the free agency period continues, it will be interesting to see where Jacobs lands and how he will rebound in the upcoming season.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

