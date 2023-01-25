Former Detroit Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter named candidate for NFL gig

Inside the Article:
If you are a Detroit Lions fan, you almost certainly remember Jim Bob Cooter. Cooter, if you recall, served as the offensive coordinator in Det 2015-2018 before being fired. According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Cooter is a candidate to land another NFL gig. Cooter served as the passing game coordinator for the Jaguars during the 2022 season.
Which NFL gig is former Detroit Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter a candidate for?
According to Fowler, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have requested permission to interview Cooter for their current offensive coordinator vacancy.
As noted by Fowler, Cooter helpt lead the Jaguars' offense to the No. 10 passing attack in the NFL in 2022.
Why it Matters
During the 2022 season, Cooter played a role in the Jaguars having the No. 10 passing offense in the entire league as he worked directly with Trevor Lawrence. Now, because of that success, he has landed an interview with the Buccaneers, where he COULD work with Tom Brady IF Brady sticks around.