Former Detroit Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter named candidate for NFL gig

If you are a Detroit Lions fan, you almost certainly remember Jim Bob Cooter. Cooter, if you recall, served as the offensive coordinator in Det 2015-2018 before being fired. According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Cooter is a candidate to land another NFL gig. Cooter served as the passing game coordinator for the Jaguars during the 2022 season.

Oct 29, 2015; Chandler's Cross, United Kingdom; Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (center) talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), tight end Eric Ebron (85) and running back George Winn (38) during practice at The Grove in preparation of the NFL International Series game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to Fowler, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have requested permission to interview Cooter for their current offensive coordinator vacancy.

As noted by Fowler, Cooter helpt lead the Jaguars' offense to the No. 10 passing attack in the NFL in 2022.

The #Buccaneers have requested permission to interview #Jaguars pass-game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for their offensive coordinator job, per sources. Veteran coach helped Jacksonville rank 10th in passing offense with Trevor Lawrence at QB. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 24, 2023

Why it Matters

During the 2022 season, Cooter played a role in the Jaguars having the No. 10 passing offense in the entire league as he worked directly with Trevor Lawrence. Now, because of that success, he has landed an interview with the Buccaneers, where he COULD work with Tom Brady IF Brady sticks around.



