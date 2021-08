According to a report from Chris Burke of The Athletic, former Detroit Lions OL T.J. Lang will be the sideline reporter for the Detroit Lions radio network.

Lang will also be in studio for 97.1 the Ticket on Mondays and Fridays during the season.

T.J. Lang will be the sideline reporter for the Detroit Lions radio network this year, @Audacy just announced. Lang also will be in studio for @971theticketxyt on Mondays and Fridays during the season. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) August 5, 2021