Paul Tyler

Former Detroit Lions QB Jeff Driskel signs with Washington Commanders

Lions News Reports

Formerly with the Detroit Lions, QB Jeff Driskel signs a new contract with the Washington Commanders to continue his NFL career.

Another former member of the Detroit Lions has found a new home, as quarterback Jeff Driskel is set to join the NFC East, signing with the Washington Commanders. This marks the 7th NFL organization that Driskel has joined during his NFL career.

Jeff Driskel signs

The Washington Commanders are Driskel’s 7th NFL team

Driskel’s football journey began in college, where he played for both Florida and Louisiana Tech. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2016 NFL Draft, marking the start of his professional career. Since then, Driskel has become a well-traveled quarterback, having played for various teams including the Lions, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns.

In the 2019 NFL season, Driskel received his first start with the Lions following an injury to starter Matthew Stafford. Named the starter for Detroit’s matchup against the Chicago Bears, Driskel threw one touchdown, and one interception, and amassed 269 passing yards. He later threw a pair of touchdown passes and 209 passing yards in a loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

Throughout his NFL career, Driskel has accumulated a record of 1-11 as a starter, totaling 2,394 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Former Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel has signed with the Washington Commanders
  2. Washington is Driskel’s 7th NFL team, as he’s previously been with the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.
  3. He’s accumulated a record of 1-11 as a starter, totaling 2,394 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
Washington Commanders Dan Snyder

Bottom Line: Good luck to Driskel

While Jeff Driskel’s overall win-loss record may not be impressive, his experience in the league makes him a valuable asset for the Commanders. With his knowledge of the game’s intricacies, Driskel provides Washington with a reliable option in the event of an injury to either Marcus Mariota or Jake Fromm.

He’s demonstrated professionalism throughout his career, and we wish him luck for his upcoming tenure with the Commanders.

