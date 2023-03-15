Former Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson blames Matt Patricia for short NFL career

Former Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson's NFL career lasted only four seasons, and he blames Matt Patricia for his early retirement. Johnson appeared in 34 games and rushed for 1,225 yards and scored eight touchdowns with the Lions after being drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft. However, his playing career was marred by numerous injuries. Johnson's rookie season ended on injured reserve after he sprained his left knee during a victory over the Carolina Panthers. He was placed on injured reserve in October 2019 after undergoing knee surgery. In 2020, Johnson played all 16 games but was utilized mostly as a pass-blocker and on third down. He only saw 52 total carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns during his final season in the Motor City.

Key Points:

Kerryon Johnson's NFL career only lasted four seasons due to injuries

Johnson blames former coach Matt Patricia for his injuries and says playing for him caused his career to end prematurely

Other players, including Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs, have also complained about Patricia's coaching decisions and treatment of players

Kerryon Johnson blames Matt Patricia for his early retirement

After being waived, Johnson spent time on the Eagles practice squad and also had a stint with the 49ers, before being released in 2022, after a second stint with the Eagles. On Tuesday, Johnson was asked on social media why he has not returned to the football field. Johnson replied, “Because playing for a military general left me down 2 knees and a neck.” Johnson was obviously referring to Patricia.

Bottom Line: Coaching Issues in the NFL

- Advertisement -

Johnson's candid remarks about former coach Matt Patricia highlight potential issues with coaching in the NFL. While some coaches may take a tough approach to motivating players, it is important to consider the impact of coaching decisions on player health and long-term career prospects. Johnson's experience serves as a reminder that coaches should prioritize player safety and well-being in addition to on-field performance.