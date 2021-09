Kerryon Johnson is back!

Just moments ago, Adam Schefter reported that the San Francisco 49ers have promoted former Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson from their practice squad to their active roster in advance of Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Go get those Packers, Kerryon!

49ers promoted RB Kerryon Johnson from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday night’s game vs. the Packers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2021