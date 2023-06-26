Former Detroit Lions DT John Atkins earns All-USFL honors

John Atkins Sr., who previously had a modest stint with the Detroit Lions, has found a second chance to shine in the USFL and is making the most of it. The 30-year-old nose tackle has been recognized for his outstanding performance by earning a spot on the All-USFL team, as announced by the league on June 22.

Throughout the 2023 season, Atkins recorded 29 total tackles, including two sacks, showcasing his prowess on the field and leading to him being named Defensive Player of the Week in Week 7. During his time with the Lions from 2018 to 2020, Atkins appeared in 14 games, starting six in the 2019 season, and amassed a total of 22 tackles.

Your 2023 All-USFL Team defense 🔥



Which one of these players impressed you the most this season? pic.twitter.com/8Nqc0OQ1fh — USFL (@USFL) June 21, 2023

Bottom Line – A Triumph of Resilience and Recognition

Atkins Sr.'s journey from an unremarkable tenure with the Detroit Lions to earning a spot on the All-USFL team is a story of resilience, redemption, and recognition. Through his outstanding performance, Atkins has proven that setbacks can be transformed into stepping stones to success. The USFL, with its revived platform, has provided Atkins and other former Lions players the opportunity to reignite their careers and demonstrate their abilities to a broader audience. Congrats, John!!!