Former Detroit Red Wing Mike Commodore blasts Mike Babcock: ‘He’s a Pervert!’

Former Detroit Red Wing Mike Commodore blasts Mike Babcock

In the world of professional hockey, controversies often extend beyond the ice rink. One such feud that refuses to fade away is the ongoing animosity between former Detroit Red Wings player Mike Commodore and former Red Wings head coach Mike Babcock. The recent allegations against Babcock have rekindled this long-standing feud, shedding light on a contentious history that includes accusations of career-ending decisions and broken promises.

A Blast from the Past

The recent controversy revolves around allegations that Babcock made players show him all the photos on their phones, which he then displayed on his office TV. This startling claim not only raised eyebrows but also led to questions about the coach's motivations. Commodore, who played for Babcock both in the AHL and with the Detroit Red Wings, wasted no time in expressing his outrage on Twitter. In a candid video, he accused Babcock of maintaining his old habits—power, intimidation, and invasion of privacy.

“Mike Commodore here,” Commodore said in the video. “Hey look, I don't enjoy doing these videos, but Mike Babcock just can't help himself. All this talk, second chance, he's changed. It's all [Expletive]. Nothing changed, he's exactly the same. He's pulling the same stuff now that he was in Toronto, that he was in Detroit. It's the same [Expletive]. Power, intimidation, and I mean, going through people's camera rolls, I mean pervert. He's a pervert.”

Babcock Denies Any Wrongdoing

Babcock explained that his intention was to view family photos as a way to better understand each player, and he even reciprocated by sharing his own family photos with the players.

“While meeting with our players and staff I asked them to share, off their phones, family pictures as part of the process of getting to know them better,” he shared via ESPN. “There was absolutely nothing more to it than that. The way this was portrayed on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast was a gross misrepresentation of those meetings and extremely offensive.”

“These meetings have been very important and beneficial, not only for me but for our players and staff as well, and to have them depicted like this is irresponsible and completely inaccurate.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Mike Commodore accuses Columbus Blue Jackets coach Mike Babcock of invasive behavior. Babcock denies allegations, citing a different intention behind the actions. The controversy adds another layer to a longstanding feud between Commodore and Babcock.

Bottom Line – The Clash Continues

The clash between Mike Commodore and Mike Babcock is far from over. While allegations have been made, Babcock maintains that his actions were misunderstood, emphasizing that he asked players to share family photos to foster team camaraderie. As the NHL season approaches, this controversy adds an intriguing layer to the storylines, and it remains to be seen how it will impact the Columbus Blue Jackets and their new coach.