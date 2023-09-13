Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Former Detroit Red Wing Mike Commodore blasts Mike Babcock: ‘He’s a Pervert!’

Former Detroit Red Wing Mike Commodore blasts Mike Babcock

Former Detroit Red Wing Mike Commodore blasts Mike Babcock

In the world of professional hockey, controversies often extend beyond the ice rink. One such feud that refuses to fade away is the ongoing animosity between former Detroit Red Wings player Mike Commodore and former Red Wings head coach Mike Babcock. The recent allegations against Babcock have rekindled this long-standing feud, shedding light on a contentious history that includes accusations of career-ending decisions and broken promises.

Inside The Article
Former Detroit Red Wing Mike Commodore blasts Mike BabcockA Blast from the Past Babcock Denies Any WrongdoingTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – The Clash Continues
Mike Commodore blasts Mike Babcock

A Blast from the Past

The recent controversy revolves around allegations that Babcock made players show him all the photos on their phones, which he then displayed on his office TV. This startling claim not only raised eyebrows but also led to questions about the coach's motivations. Commodore, who played for Babcock both in the AHL and with the Detroit Red Wings, wasted no time in expressing his outrage on Twitter. In a candid video, he accused Babcock of maintaining his old habits—power, intimidation, and invasion of privacy.

“Mike Commodore here,” Commodore said in the video. “Hey look, I don't enjoy doing these videos, but Mike Babcock just can't help himself. All this talk, second chance, he's changed. It's all [Expletive]. Nothing changed, he's exactly the same. He's pulling the same stuff now that he was in Toronto, that he was in Detroit. It's the same [Expletive]. Power, intimidation, and I mean, going through people's camera rolls, I mean pervert. He's a pervert.”

Read More

Lucas Raymond's anticipation boosts Detroit Red Wings' prospects for the upcoming season

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman Is Unfazed By Your Feelings

Tim Stutzle does not mince words in message for Red Wings F Alex DeBrincat

Babcock Denies Any Wrongdoing

Babcock explained that his intention was to view family photos as a way to better understand each player, and he even reciprocated by sharing his own family photos with the players.

“While meeting with our players and staff I asked them to share, off their phones, family pictures as part of the process of getting to know them better,” he shared via ESPN. “There was absolutely nothing more to it than that. The way this was portrayed on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast was a gross misrepresentation of those meetings and extremely offensive.”

“These meetings have been very important and beneficial, not only for me but for our players and staff as well, and to have them depicted like this is irresponsible and completely inaccurate.”

Mike Babcock

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Mike Commodore accuses Columbus Blue Jackets coach Mike Babcock of invasive behavior.
  2. Babcock denies allegations, citing a different intention behind the actions.
  3. The controversy adds another layer to a longstanding feud between Commodore and Babcock.

Bottom Line – The Clash Continues

The clash between Mike Commodore and Mike Babcock is far from over. While allegations have been made, Babcock maintains that his actions were misunderstood, emphasizing that he asked players to share family photos to foster team camaraderie. As the NHL season approaches, this controversy adds an intriguing layer to the storylines, and it remains to be seen how it will impact the Columbus Blue Jackets and their new coach.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?