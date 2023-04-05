Former Detroit Red Wing Tyler Bertuzzi may have found a new home in Boston

On March 2nd, Tyler Bertuzzi was traded from the Detroit Red Wings to the Boston Bruins in exchange for draft picks. The trade came after Detroit and Bertuzzi could not come to an agreement on a contract extension, they could agree on the money but not the length of the contract.

Bertuzzi’s Success with Boston

Bertuzzi had spent all his career with the Red Wings having played in 305 career games with them scoring 88 goals and adding 114 assists in that time. He did have a rough stint with injuries during his time with Detroit even suffering two injuries just this season and only playing in 29 games. In those 29 games, he scored four goals and added ten assists.

- Advertisement -

However, Bertuzzi's wasted no time getting on the scoresheet once he suited up for the Bruins getting a point in his first game coming on an assist. Bertuzzi has played in 16 games with the Bruins and has scored three goals and added three assists; he has gotten hot as of late scoring three points in his last three games coming on two goals and an assist. Bertuzzi is playing some of his best hockey in Boston.

Just an absurd feed from Pastrnak on Tyler Bertuzzi’s goal. pic.twitter.com/BdX4HkkjoX — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 2, 2023

Bottom Line

While it would have been nice to keep Tyler Bertuzzi and have him play his whole career alongside his best friend Dylan Larkin, it isn't the case and Bertuzzi is now a Boston Bruin. It is undetermined if Tyler Bertuzzi will sign a contract extension with the Bruins, but it would make sense if he did as he seems to be enjoying himself there.

The Boston Bruins just last week clinched their fourth President’s Trophy in franchise history which means that for the first time in his career, Bertuzzi will get to experience playoff hockey and he does it with the best team in hockey during the 2022-23 season.