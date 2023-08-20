Former Detroit Red Wings Draft Pick Robert Mastrosimone Finds New Home in AHL

Robert Mastrosimone Signs AHL Deal with Toronto Marlies

The Toronto Marlies have announced that they have signed Robert Mastrosimone to a one-year deal. The 2019 Detroit Red Wings draft pick became an unrestricted free agent on August 15 when the Red Wings did not sign him. Mastrosimone was drafted 54th overall out of the United States Hockey League by the Red Wings, with hopes of him developing into a spunky NHL forward with good hands and superb hockey sense. However, after playing three seasons at Boston University and never putting up more than 11 goals or 25 points, he transferred to Arizona State, where he netted 11 goals and 42 points in 38 games last season.

The fact that Mastrosimone came away with an AHL contract as a free agent suggests that he still has something to prove to NHL scouts. The Toronto Maple Leafs traded away several draft picks in recent years and are looking to replenish their farm system. The Red Wings had three second-round picks in 2019, and none have yet reached the NHL. Defenseman Albert Johansson is a highly regarded prospect. He likely would have been called up from Grand Rapids last season had he not been injured in the second half of the season. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman also signed 6-foot-5 Finnish defenseman Antti Toumisto, who is scheduled to play for the Grand Rapids Griffins this season.

