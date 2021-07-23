Former Detroit Red Wings trainer rips Ken Holland while making bold prediction for 2021-22 season

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to the Detroit Red Wings, even the most die-hard fans realize the team is still a ways away from contending for a Stanley Cup.

But could the Red Wings be good enough to make the Playoff this coming season?

One person who believes that will happen is former Red Wings trainer John Warton, who made the bold prediction this morning on Twitter. Wharton, who is not one to have a filter, also took a shot at former Red Wings GM Ken Holland in the tweet.

“He’s not done yet,” Wharton tweeted. “I’ll say it, and you can screenshot it. The Detroit Red Wings will make the playoffs this year. Meanwhile in Edmonton, Ken Holland is wondering if he can squeeze 30 games out of Mark Howe and Larry Murphy.”

I am with you, John!!! Let’s go Red Wings!!!

He's not done yet. I'll say it, and you can screenshot it. The Detroit Red Wings will make the playoffs this year. Meanwhile in Edmonton, Ken Holland is wondering if he can squeeze 30 games out of Mark Howe and Larry Murphy. pic.twitter.com/UPTbRCzNiG — John C. Wharton IV (@johnnywharton) July 23, 2021