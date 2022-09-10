Former Detroit Tigers 1B C.J. Cron blasts second-longest HR in Statcast era [Video]

On Friday night, Colorado Rockies 1B C.J. Cron blasted the second-longest home run of the Statcast era.

Watch as Cron, who once played for our Detroit Tigers, blasts a 504-foot home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

C.J. Cron blasts second-longest HR in Statcast era

C.J. Cron’s 27th homer of the 2022 season puts him just three home runs away from his career high, which he accomplished in 2018.

Detroit Tigers Draft Jace Jung Please enable JavaScript Detroit Tigers Draft Jace Jung

Cron’s 504-foot home run is tied for the second-longest home run in the Statcast era (2015-present). Nomar Mazara of the Texas Rangers launched a 505-foot home run in 2019 and Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins hit a 504-foot home run at Coors Field back in 2016.